EA Sports FC 25 Tops the UK Retail Charts - Sales

posted 2 hours ago

EA Sports FC 25 has retaken first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending November 23, 2024.

MySims Cozy Bundle is the only new game this week. It debuted in eighth place.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 dropped one spot to second place, while and Hogwarts Legacy and Super Mario Party Jamboree remained in third and fourth places, respectively. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Nintendo Switch Sports are both up two spots to fifth and sixth places, respectively.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder dropped two spots to seventh place, Astro Bot is up eight spots to ninth place, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

EA Sports FC 25 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Hogwarts Legacy Super Mario Party Jamboree Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch Sports Super Mario Bros. Wonder MySims Cozy Bundle - nEW Astro Bot Animal Crossing: New Horizons

