Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake and Lego Horizon Adventures Debut on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

by, posted 1 hour ago

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has remained in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending November 17, 2024.

There were two releases in the top 10 with Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake debuting in fifth place and Lego Horizon Adventures in seventh place.

EA Sports FC 25 is up from ninth to second place and while Grand Theft Auto V is up from seventh to third place. NBA 2K25 is up one spot to fourth place and Metro Exodus dropped from second to sixth place.

Need for Speed: Heat, Super Mario Party Jamboree, and Borderlands 3 re-entered the top 10 in eighth, ninth, and 10th places, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 EA Sports FC 25 Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K25 Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake - NEW Metro Exodus Lego Horizon Adventures - NEW Need for Speed: Heat Super Mario Party Jamboree Borderlands 3

