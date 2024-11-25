PS5 Sells Over 1M, Sales Drop YoY for All - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for October 2024 - Sales

posted 10 hours ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console worldwide with 1,092,092 units sold for October 2024, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 63.58 million units lifetime worldwide.

The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 694,857 units to bring its lifetime sales to 144.33 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 316,624 units to bring their lifetime sales to 30.44 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 2,545 units to bring its lifetime sales to 117.19 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2017 are down by nearly 98,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 175,000 units. PS4 sold 1,189,871 units for the month of October 2017 and Xbox One sales were at 491,620 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 146,442 (-11.8%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 94,795 units (-23.0%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 198,414 units (-22.2%). The PlayStation 4 is down by 15,972 units (-86.3%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are up down by nearly 147,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by just over 2,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are down by over 133,000 units.

2024 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 11.19 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 7.59 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 3.25 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Global hardware estimates for October 2024 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 1,092,092 ( 63,577,826 ) Switch - 694,857 ( 144,325,448 ) Xbox Series X|S - 316,624 ( 30,441,533 ) PlayStation 4 - 2,545 ( 117,190,790 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates for October 2024:

PlayStation 5 - 345,257 Xbox Series X|S - 196,809 Switch - 160,337 PlayStation 4 - 1,192

Europe hardware estimates for October 2024:

PlayStation 5 - 515,032 Switch - 202,457 Xbox Series X|S - 83,192 PlayStation 4 - 955 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates for October 2024:

Switch - 318,289 PlayStation 5 - 202,451 Xbox Series X|S - 20,043 PlayStation 4 - 289

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates for October 2024:

PlayStation 5 - 29,352 Xbox Series X|S - 16,580 Switch - 13,774 PlayStation 4 - 109

Weekly Sales:

Global October 12, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 247,868 Switch - 154,581

Xbox Series X|S - 63,570 PlayStation 4 - 551

Global October 19, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 247,875 Switch - 169,128

Xbox Series X|S - 78,975 PlayStation 4 - 589

Global October 26, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 304,866 Switch - 185,575

Xbox Series X|S - 88,223 PlayStation 4 - 675

Global November 2, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 291,483 Switch - 185,573

Xbox Series X|S - 85,856 PlayStation 4 - 730

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

