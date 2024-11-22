PS5 Best-Seller, XS Outsells NS - Americas Hardware Estimates for October 2024 - Sales

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the Americas (USA, Canada, & Latin America) with 345,257 units sold for October 2024, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 25.98 million units lifetime in the Americas.

The Xbox Series X|S was the second best-selling console with an estimated 196,809 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 18.39 million units. The Nintendo Switch came in third place with 160,337 units sold to bring its lifetime sales to 54.49 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 1,192 units to bring its lifetime sales to 41.55 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2017 are up by nearly 76,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by over 16,000 units. PS4 sold 269,701 units for the month of October 2017 and Xbox One sales were at 213,120 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 36,388 (-11.2%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 40,208 units (-19.6%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 70,100 units (-34.2%). The PlayStation 4 is down by 4,196 units (-80.9%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 2,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 24,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are down by nearly 56,000 units.

2024 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 3.92 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 2.16 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 2.06 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Americas hardware estimates for October 2024 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 345,257 ( 25,981,660 ) Xbox Series X|S - 196,809 ( 18,394,017 ) Switch - 160,337 ( 54,492,399 ) PlayStation 4 - 1,192 ( 41,545,999 )

USA hardware estimates for October 2024:

PlayStation 5 - 290,103 Xbox Series X|S - 165,041

Switch - 135,012 PlayStation 4 - 994

Weekly Sales:

October 12, 2024 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 75,228 Xbox Series X|S - 39,389 Switch - 35,879 PlayStation 4 - 239

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 63,123 Xbox Series X|S - 33,078 Switch - 30,162 PlayStation 4 - 201

October 19, 2024 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 82,069 Xbox Series X|S - 48,562 Switch - 39,155 PlayStation 4 - 263

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 68,997 Xbox Series X|S - 40,789 Switch - 32,985 PlayStation 4 - 219

October 26, 2024 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 95,129 Xbox Series X|S - 55,789 Switch - 41,524 PlayStation 4 - 329

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 79,962 Xbox Series X|S - 46,726 Switch - 34,989 PlayStation 4 - 273

November 2, 2024 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 92,831 Xbox Series X|S - 53,069 Switch - 43,779 PlayStation 4 - 361

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 78,021 Xbox Series X|S - 44,448 Switch - 36,876 PlayStation 4 - 301

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

