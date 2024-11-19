Farming Simulator 25 Debuts in 6th on the UK Retail Charts, Black Ops 6 Remains in 1st - Sales

posted 6 hours ago

Farming Simulator 25 has debuted in sixth place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending November 16, 2024.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 remained in first place and EA Sports FC 25 remained in second place.

LEGO Horizon Adventures debuted outside the top 10 in 13th place, while Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake debuted in 14th place.

Hogwarts Legacy, Super Mario Party Jamboree, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder are up one spot to third, fourth, and fifth places, respectively.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Nintendo Switch Sports trade places and are in seventh and eighth places, respectively. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is up two spots to ninth place and Animal Crossing: New Horizons rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 EA Sports FC 25 Hogwarts Legacy Super Mario Party Jamboree Super Mario Bros. Wonder Farming Simulator 25 - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch Sports The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Animal Crossing: New Horizons

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

