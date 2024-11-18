Assassin's Creed Syndicate Update Adds 60 FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

Ubisoft announced an update for Assassin's Creed Syndicate will release tomorrow, November 19 that adds support for 60 frames per second on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The game with the update will run at 4K resolution on the PlayStation 5 Pro, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X, and 1080p resolution on the Xbox Series S.

Read the patch notes below:

Xbox (~31.8 GB)

Xbox Series X

4K resolution at 60 fps

Xbox Series S

1080p resolution at 60 fps

PlayStation (~0.75 GB)

PS5 and PS5 Pro

1080p resolution at 60 fps

4K resolution at 60 fps

