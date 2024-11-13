Dragon Age: The Veilguard Debuts in 5th on the French Charts - Sales

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (PS5) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 43, 2024, according to SELL.

The PlayStation 4 version of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 remained in third place, while the Xbox version fell out of the top five.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard (PS5) debuted in fifth place.

Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) remained in second place and EA Sports FC 25 (PS5) remained in fourth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 EA Sports FC 25 Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Xbox Series X|S

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Dragon Age: The Veilguard EA Sports FC 25

PS4 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 EA Sports FC 25 NBA 2K25 Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Red Dead Redemption 2 Nintendo Switch Super Mario Party Jamboree The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom EA Sports FC 25 PC Dragon Age: The Veilguard EA Sports FC 25 - Ultimate Edition Doom Anthology

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

