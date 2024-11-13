Loco Motive Releases November 21 for Switch and PC - News

/ 285 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Chucklefish and developer Robust Games announced the point-and-click puzzle game, Loco Motive, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and GOG n November 21 for $17.99 / £14.99 / €17.99.

"Were thrilled to get Loco Motive into the hands of players!” said Robust Games creative director and co-founder Adam Riches. "From the humble origins of a simple game jam to a fully fledged adventure in its own right, the last few years have been a whirlwind."

Robust Games technical director and co-founder Joseph Riches added, "My brother and I always wanted to create something together, and we’re very grateful to have had that opportunity. There was an unrelenting drive to make Loco Motive happen, and it’s our hope that players will see our passion and love for the genre reflected in this game."

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Welcome aboard the Reuss Express, a journey of a life-time derailed by an unexpected assassination.

On the eve of a landmark speech by the wealthy heiress Lady Unterwald, a straight-laced lawyer, a crime novelist-turned rookie detective, and an undercover spy find themselves embroiled in a murder, a mystery, and worst of all… an adventure! Now stuck onboard a luxurious steam train, within stabbing distance of a cold-blooded killer, the race is on to prove their innocence once and for all!



Play as Diana, Arthur and Herman to unwrap the mystery and put your point and click puzzle-solving skills to the test...

Features:

A comedy adventure that hits like smooth jazz, set onboard a 1930s express train

Take control of three playable characters, in an interlinking comedic adventure

Uncover a deadly mystery, full of twists, turns and slapstick humour

Meet a train-full of quirky and somewhat suspicious fellow passengers

Stop at nothing to solve item-based puzzles, that won’t leave you head-scratching for hours

Choose how you play - take direct interactive character control, or opt for a classic point and click experience

Beautifully detailed pixel art animations

Need a little nudge in the right direction? Telephone for assistance with an in-game hint call-line!

With the slinky sounds of composer Paul Zimmermann ( Wildfrost, Space Haven )

) Voice Acting!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles