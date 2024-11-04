Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Dominates the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 239 Views
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (PS5) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 43, 2024, according to SELL.
The PlayStation 4 version of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 debuted in third place and the Xbox version debuted in fifth place.
Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) in its second week dropped one spot to second place. EA Sports FC 25 (PS5) dropped from third to fourth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- EA Sports FC 25
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
Xbox Series X|S
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- EA Sports FC 25
- Alan Wake II - Deluxe Edition
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- EA Sports FC 25
- Sonix X Shadow Generations
- Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- EA Sports FC 25
- Doom Anthology
- EA Sports FC 25
- Minecraft Java & Bedrock
