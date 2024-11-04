Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Dominates the French Charts - Sales

/ 239 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (PS5) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 43, 2024, according to SELL.

The PlayStation 4 version of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 debuted in third place and the Xbox version debuted in fifth place.

Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) in its second week dropped one spot to second place. EA Sports FC 25 (PS5) dropped from third to fourth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 EA Sports FC 25 Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Xbox Series X|S

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 EA Sports FC 25 Alan Wake II - Deluxe Edition

PS4 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 EA Sports FC 25 Sonix X Shadow Generations Xbox One Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Hogwarts Legacy Red Dead Redemption 2 Nintendo Switch Super Mario Party Jamboree The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom EA Sports FC 25 PC Doom Anthology EA Sports FC 25 Minecraft Java & Bedrock

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles