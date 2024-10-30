Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Debuts in 1st on the Steam Charts - Sales

/ 247 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has debuted in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 44, 2024, which ended October 29, 2024.

Rivals of Aether II debuted in 10th place.

Factorio shot up to second place, followed by Factorio: Space Age DLC in third place.

Steam Deck and Liar's Bar are down two spots to fourth and fifth places, respectively. EA Sports FC 25 dropped from fourth to sixth place.

Hogwarts Legacy and Forza Horizon 4 re-entered the top 10 in seventh and eighth places, respectively. Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero fell from first to ninth place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - NEW Factorio Factorio: Space Age Steam Deck Liar's Bar EA Sports FC 25 Hogwarts Legacy Forza Horizon 4 Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Rivals of Aether II - NEW

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - NEW Counter-Strike 2 Throne and Liberty Factorio Factorio: Space Age Steam Deck PUBG: Battleground War Thunder Liar's Bar EA Sports FC 25

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles