Ubisoft Shifts Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Team to Other Projects

Following reports that Ubisoft had disbanded the team that worked on Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Ubisoft has told Eurogamer the game is at the end of its Post-Launch roadmap and the team has been moved to work on other projects.

"I'm extremely proud of our team's work and passion at Ubisoft Montpellier to create a game that resonated with players and critics alike, and I am confident in its long-term success," said Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown senior producer Abdelhal Elguess.

"Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is now at the end of its Post-Launch roadmap with three free content updates and one DLC that released in September. We are now focusing on making the game available to more players: it was recently launched on Steam, and will be available on Mac by this winter.

"Most of the team members who worked on Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown have shifted to other projects that will benefit from their expertise.

"We know players have a love for this brand and Ubisoft is excited to bring more Prince of Persia experiences in the future."

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store, and Amazon Luna.

