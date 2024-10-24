PS5 Best-Seller, XS Tops 30M LT - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for September 2024 - Sales

/ 1,457 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console worldwide with 1,026,820 units sold for September 2024, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 61.94 million units lifetime worldwide.

The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 794,115 units to bring its lifetime sales to 143.49 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 293,587 units to bring their lifetime sales to 30.14 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 2,624 units to bring its lifetime sales to 117.19 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2017 are down by nearly 363,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by over 227,000 units. PS4 sold 1,389,603 units for the month of September 2017 and Xbox One sales were at 520,654 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 682,135 (-39.9%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 368,638 units (-55.7%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 220,977 units (-21.8%). The PlayStation 4 is down by 18,136 units (-87.4%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are up by nearly 128,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 30,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 158,000 units.

2024 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 9.57 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 6.75 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 2.94 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Global hardware estimates for September 2024 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 1,026,820 ( 61,935,334 ) Switch - 794,115 ( 143,488,591 ) Xbox Series X|S - 293,587 ( 30,135,309 ) PlayStation 4 - 2,624 ( 117,188,245 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates for September 2024:

PlayStation 5 - 328,817 Switch - 189,915 Xbox Series X|S - 171,889 PlayStation 4 - 1,130

Europe hardware estimates for September 2024:

PlayStation 5 - 456,512 Switch - 166,307 Xbox Series X|S - 85,384 PlayStation 4 - 1,052 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates for September 2024:

Switch - 422,165 PlayStation 5 - 215,502 Xbox Series X|S - 22,474 PlayStation 4 - 344

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates for September 2024:

PlayStation 5 - 25,989 Switch - 15,728 Xbox Series X|S - 13,840 PlayStation 4 - 98

Weekly Sales:

Global September 7, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 224,211 Switch - 159,408

Xbox Series X|S - 60,380 PlayStation 4 - 516

Global September 14, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 203,766 Switch - 137,149

Xbox Series X|S - 57,662 PlayStation 4 - 531

Global September 21, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 194,832 Switch - 141,175

Xbox Series X|S - 55,869 PlayStation 4 - 526

Global September 28, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 197,179 Switch - 191,509

Xbox Series X|S - 57,720 PlayStation 4 - 519

Global October 5, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 206,832 Switch - 164,874

Xbox Series X|S - 61,956 PlayStation 4 - 532

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles