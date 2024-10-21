Super Mario Party Jamboree Debuts in 1st on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

Super Mario Party Jamboree has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending October 19, 2024.

Launch sales for Super Mario Party Jamboree are 35 percent higher than Mario Party Superstars.

EA Sports FC 25 dropped one spot to second place, while Hogwarts Legacy is up one spot to third place. Tomb Raider I-III Remastered came in fourth place, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is up one spot to fifth place, while Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero fell three spots to sixth place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Nintendo Switch Sports are up two spots to seventh and eighth places, respectively. Undisputed fell from fifth to ninth place and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate rounds out the top 10.

The remake of Silent Hill 2 fell from second to 31st place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Super Mario Party Jamboree - NEW EA Sports FC 25 Hogwarts Legacy Tomb Raider I-III Remastered The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch Sports Undisputed Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

