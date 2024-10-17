N64's Banjo-Tooie Coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on October 25 - News

Nintendo announced the Nintendo 64 game, Banjo-Tooie, will be added to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on October 25.

View the trailer on the games coming to the service below:

Read details on the game below:

It’s the bear-bird duo Banjo and Kazooie to the rescue! Magical minigames, perplexing puzzles, and freaky foes await them in the stages ahead—through ancient ruins, underwater realms, and even an amusement park of sorts.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

