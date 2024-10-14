The Stone of Madness Launches January 28, 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Tripwire Presents and developers The Game Kitchen and Teku Studios announced real-time tactical stealth game, The Stone of Madness, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on January 28, 2025.

The Stone of Madness is a real-time tactical stealth game set in an 18th-century Spanish Monastery. Located in the Pyrenees, this time-worn Jesuit monastery is home to a madhouse and an inquisitorial prison. Five prisoners—plagued by cruel punishment, madness, and despair—pool their skills and resources to face their phobias, stave off insanity, uncover the mysteries of the Monastery, and find a way to escape.

Escape the Monastery

Escaping such a well-guarded monastery is no easy task, but Agnes, Leonora, Eduardo, Amelia, and Alfredo are determined to see it through. Alternate control of all five characters and use their unique upgradable skills to cast spells, assassinate targets, distract enemies, stun evil spirits, explore hard-to-reach areas, and more.

Explore your surroundings and combine the characters’ abilities to find clues and tools scattered throughout the monastery. Be careful though, if you’re caught being somewhere you shouldn’t be, the guards will not be kind.

Manage the Madness

To effectively navigate the monastery, you must be mindful of the characters’ mental health.

Each playable character possesses a fully realized set of traumas and phobias. Triggering these traits depletes a character’s sanity, ultimately triggering a traumatic event with negative effects such as paranoia, dementia, or bouts of violence; fundamentally changing how the afflicted character is played.

Discover the Secrets Within

Choose from two different escape plans to execute, each with its own stories, objectives, special characters, and other surprises.

Time is continuous in The Stone of Madness. Actions have consequences, and players must consider their time of day as they make decisions.

Sneaking, exploring, and gathering materials are all ideal tasks to complete during the day when security guards are easily distracted. But as morning gives way to evening, the paranormal inhabitants of the Monastery will start to reveal themselves; posing a threat to the characters’ sanity.

Nighttime is most wisely spent planning and managing the escape plan. Any player who explores the monastery after curfew will be met with an extra challenge. Security is tighter, and guards will not take kindly to any prisoners wandering about. But sometimes, the risk is worth the reward.

Experience a Stunning Hand-Painted Art Style

The visuals in The Stone of Madness have been lovingly hand-painted and animated frame by frame, drawing heavy inspiration from 18th century artist Francisco De Goya.

The game’s isometric perspective acts as the perfect showcase for the eye-catching visuals, allowing players to observe every minute detail and feel as if they’re adventuring through a Goya painting brought to life.

