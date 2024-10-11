PS5 Best-Seller in the US in August, Madden NFL 25 Top Selling Game - Sales

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the US in August 2024 in terms of units sold and dollar sales, according to figures from Circana (formerly The NPD Group). Circana includes the dates for the four-week period of August 4 to 31.

The Xbox Series X|S came in second place in terms of units sold and dollar sales and the Nintendo Switch came in third place.

The PS5 with a disc drive accounted for 61 percent of PS5 sales, while the PS5 Digital Edition accounted for 39 percent. The Xbox Series X accounted for 57 percent of Xbox Series X|S sales, while the Xbox Series S accounted for 43 percent.

In terms of revenue, the Xbox Series X|S had the smallest drop with revenue down 34 percent year-on-year, followed by the PS5, which was down 36 percent year-on-year. Revenue for the Nintendo Switch dropped 41 percent year-on-year.

Overall spending on video games in August fell 10 percent year-on-year from $4.44 billion to $4.12 billion. Spending on video game content decreased five percent from $3.93 billion to $3.74 billion, while video game hardware sales dropped 36 percent from $324 million to $208 million. Spending on accessories decreased three percent from $178 million to $173 million.

"Projected U.S. total spending on video game hardware, content and accessories fell 7% during August 2024 versus a year ago, to $4.1B," said Circana Executive Director and Video Game Industry Analyst Mat Piscatella. "5% increase in Mobile content spending was offset by declines across other areas."

In terms of 2024 year-to-date sales through August, overall spending on video games is up one percent year-on-year from $35.91 billion to $36.29 billion. Spending on video game content increased four percent from $31.12 billion to $32.28 billion, while video game hardware sales dropped 28 percent from $3.21 million to $2.30 million. Spending on accessories increased eight percent from $1.58 million to $1.71 million.

The PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller in Midnight Black was the best-selling accessory of August in terms of dollar sales, while the PlayStation Portal remained the best-selling accessory for 2024 year-to-date. The PS5 Pulse Elite Wireless Headset White is the best-selling headset year-to-date.

Madden NFL 25 was the best-selling game of August 2024, which is the 25th consecutive year in which a new entry in the franchise debuted in first place. It is the 12th best-selling game of 2024 through August.

The EA Sports MVP Bundle, which includes the EA Sports College Football 25 Deluxe Edition and Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Edition, dropped two spots to fourth place. The bundle is currently in fourth on the year-to-date charts.

EA Sports College Football 25 dropped one spot to second place and remains the best-selling game of 2024 year-to-date.

There were three other new releases in the top 20 for August 2024. Star Wars Outlaws debuted in third place, Visions of Mana debuted in 10th place, and Gundam Breaker 4 debuted in 11th place.

Elden Ring dropped two spots to fifth place, while Hogwarts Legacy is up one spot to sixth place. Minecraft fell two spots to seventh place, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (2023) dropped four spots to eighth place. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is up one spot to ninth place.

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in terms of dollars for August 2024:

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in 2024 year-to-date:

Here are the top 10 games played on the PlayStation 5 ranked by monthly active users:

Here are the top 10 games played on the Xbox Series X|S ranked by monthly active users:

Here are the top 10 games played on Steam ranked by monthly active users:

Here are the top 10 best-selling premium games on PlayStation platforms in August 2024:

Here are the top 10 best-selling premium games on Xbox platforms in August 2024:

Here are the top 10 best-selling premium games on Nintendo platforms in August 2024:

