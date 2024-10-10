Vengeance Hunters Releases October 28 for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC - News

Developer Nalua Sudio announced the beat ’em up game, Vengeance Hunters, will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on October 28.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Vengeance Hunters is not just any other 90s era beat ’em up! It’s a game that was developed to play on the legendary Neo-Geo MVS arcade and AES home console hardware but was designed for a newer era of beat ’em up action enthusiasts. Please enjoy fighting a vast array of enemies across multiple stages, sublevels and hidden areas while searching for collectibles and other items that will help you along the way!

Gameplay

Vengeance Hunters allows players to be expressive with their playing style. We have created a combat system that allows both novice/younger players to have fun spamming a couple of buttons randomly and still get cool things to happen while also simultaneously including a lot of choice and depth for the specialists among you who really like to dig into mechanics.

Each character has common inputs and combo strings that are very generously timed to allow for anybody to pick a character up and play immediately. However, each character can play wildly different due to the inclusion of their unique Signature moves. Signature moves allows you to become a grappling and throwing specialist, an evasive cartwheeling aerial combat technician or a ranged missile firing combo monster.

Visual Style

Vengeance Hunters stars a cast of heroes and villains who are drawn in an early 90s arcade style by some of the best artists in the industry. We went for a Saturday morning cartoon look that was fairly rare on the Neo-Geo during the era and the results are stunning!

Music

New tracks from one of the industry’s best composers in Pentadrangle whose wizardry has made the Neo-Geo sound chip absolutely shine.

Story and Difficulty

Vengeance Hunters includes a branching story that changes slightly based on the difficulty you choose (there are three options). Dialogue also changes perspective depending on your character choice! You will face mutants, zombies, street thugs, gangsters, trench coat-wearing mobile bomb enthusiasts, cyborgs, robots and maybe, just maybe, aliens.

Local Cooperative Play

Vengeance Hunters can be enjoyed thoroughly solo, but it is insanity in local cooperative mode with a friend! The combat system, with its aerial attacks, combos and juggling will have you both helping your teammate OR stealing their glory by trying to finish their opponent!

Choose Your Hunter

Golem – He loves to throw parties!

– He loves to throw parties! Candy – Floats like a butterfly and stings like the baddest bee on the planet!

– Floats like a butterfly and stings like the baddest bee on the planet! Loony – When you absolutely, positively got to play a ranged combo MONSTER… accept no substitutes.

