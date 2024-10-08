Strategy RPG Songs of Conquest Releases This Winter for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

Publisher Coffee Stain Publishing and developer Lavapotion have announced the turn-based strategy game, Songs of Conquest, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S this Winte, and for iOS and Android in Summer 2025.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.

The Vanir DLC for Songs of Conquest will also launch this Winter, while the Roots DLC will release in Summer 2025 and another DLC that will add a new faction will release in Winter 2025.

"New factions have been the most requested feature from our players ever since we’ve entered Early Access,” said Lavapotion CEO and founder Magnus Alm . "While our original plan was to release a large expansion next year that would feature two new factions and a sweeping new campaign, we chose to listen to our players and change our plans to release more content sooner, starting with the release of the Vanir downloadable content this winter.

"As developing new factions takes a lot of time, we’ve chosen to prioritize the new faction and postpone the release of our ‘Rise Eternal’ story downloadable content to a later date. We look forward to seeing our players join us in the Bleak East!"

View a teaser trailer of the Vanir DLC below:

Read details on the Vanir DLC below:

A Cold Wind from the Njord

"Vanir," currently on track to release in winter 2024, is a major downloadable content that will be expanding the world of Songs of Conquest. The downloadable content will introduce a new faction called the Vanir, inspired by Viking and Scandinavian folklore. In the world of Aerbor, the Vanir are direct descendants of indebted Baryans and Arleon settlers who have become a raiding nation scouring the Bleak East region for riches.

However, the Bleak East is a hostile place, and the Vanir were forced to embrace the temperamental creatures of the land known as Vildra, allowing them to change into fearsome beasts full of rage and power.

The Nature of the Beast

When taking charge of the Vanir, players will have to choose whether they will guide their units towards the power of Vildra and embrace the rage within, or remain human. New units coming with the DLC include:

Huskarl, a sturdy warrior equipped with a spear and shield that can transform into a Korphan slashing and clawing with its beaks and talons at the enemy backlines.

Berserker, an iconic juggernaut full of rage that can change into a mighty bear to challenge any who seek to hurt their brethren.

Chieftain, a commander of the Vanir force that can grow to enormous proportions and become the gigantic and mighty Jormr.

Swine, embodying the mythological beast eaten by gods each night only to be resurrected the next day.

Troll, Lykt, Bacahorse and Nornor, the Vildra creatures that join the Vanir in waging war and conquest upon the lands of Aerbor.

Wielding Powerful Seior

With the arrival of the Vanir faction, nine new Wielder hero units will also become available for players, including Gorm the Endbringer who has fully embraced the power of Vildra and Jarn Steadfact, a Wielder who refused to undergo the change. Additionally, five new Conquest maps and two Challenge maps are coming with the downloadable content release, designed to provide a challenge when learning the reins of the new faction and set in the snowy tundras and icy reaches of the Bleak East.

