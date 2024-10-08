Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Pre-Orders Top the Steam Charts, Silent Hill 2 Debuts in 3rd - Sales

The pre-orders for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero has taken first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 41, 2024, which ended October 8, 2024.

There was one new release in the top 10 this week with the remake of Silent Hill 2 debuting in third place.

EA Sports FC 25 in its second week dropped one spot to second place, Steam Deck dropped two spots to fourth place, and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is down one spot to fifth place.

Diablo IV shot up the charts to take sixth place as the Vessel of Hatred expansion releases today.

Black Myth: Wukong is down one spot to sixth place, Throne and Liberty - Celebration Pack: Gold took eighth place, TCG Card Shop Simulator is in ninth place, and Rust rounds out the top 10.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero - Pre-orders EA Sports FC 25 Silent Hill 2 - NEW Steam Deck Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Diablo IV Black Myth: Wukong Throne and Liberty - Celebration Pack: Gold TCG Card Shop Simulator Rust

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero - Pre-orders Throne and Liberty Dota 2 EA Sports FC 25 Silent Hill 2 - NEW Steam Deck Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Diablo IV Black Myth: Wukong

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

