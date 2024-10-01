FC 25 Debuts in 1st on the Steam Charts, Steam Deck Takes 2nd - Sales

EA Sports FC 25 has debuted in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 40, 2024, which ended October 1, 2024.

There was one other new release in the top 10 this week. The Forever Winter debuted in ninth place.

Pre-orders for two games were high enough to be in the top 10 with Monster Hunter Wilds in third place and Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero in seventh place.

Steam Deck is up one spot to second place, while Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 dropped two spots to fourth place. Crusader Kings III re-entered the top 10 in fifth place, Black Myth: Wukong is up one spot to sixth place, Cyberpunk 2077 remained in eighth place, and Tiny Glade in its second week shot up into 10th place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

EA Sports FC 25 - NEW Steam Deck Monster Hunter Wilds - Pre-orders Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Crusader Kings III Black Myth: Wukong Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero - Pre-orders Cyberpunk 2077 The Forever Winter - NEW Tiny Glade

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

EA Sports FC 25 - NEW Counter-Strike 2 Throne and Liberty - NEW Steam Deck Monster Hunter Wilds - Pre-orders Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Once Human Crusader Kings III Black Myth: Wukong Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero - Pre-orders

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

