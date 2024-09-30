El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron HD Remaster Headed to PS5 - News

Sawaki Takeyasu at Tokyo Game Show 2025 announced El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron HD Remaster is coming to the PlayStation 5.

"I’m saying this for the first time, but it’s completely fine for me to say right now that we’re making a PlayStation 5 version of El Shaddai," said Takeyasu (via Gematsu).

El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron HD Remaster is currently available for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. The original game is available for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3.

