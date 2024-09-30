EA Sports FC 25 Debuts in 1st on the Australian Charts - Sales

/ 244 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

EA Sports FC 25 has debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending September 22, 2024.

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster debuted in eighth place.

Due to the release of the PC versions, God of War: Ragnarök and Final Fantasy XVI re-entered the top 10 in seventh and ninth places, respectively.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II, The Crew 2, and NBA 2K25 are down one spot to second, third, and fourth places, respectively. Grand Theft Auto V is up one spot to fifth place.

Astro Bot is down two spots to sixth place and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is down from eighth to 10th place

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

EA Sports FC 25 - NEW Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II The Crew 2 NBA 2K25 Grand Theft Auto V Astro Bot God of War: Ragnarök Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster - NEW Final Fantasy XVI Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles