Kamaitachi no Yoru x3 Debuts in 1st Place on the Japanese Charts - Sales

by, posted 2 hours ago

Kamaitachi no Yoru x3 (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 23,051 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending September 22, 2024.

Astro Bot (PS5) is the one non-Switch game and in its third week it dropped one spot to third place with sales of 6,967 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in second place with sales of 7,811 units and Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 6,258 units. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 6,203 units.

Minecraft (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 5,960 units, Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 4,430 units, and Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 4,156 units.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 3,949 units and Pokémon Scarlet / Violet (NS) is in 10th place with sales of 3,758 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 52,355 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 8,757 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 599 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 37 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 35,044 (7,902,577) Switch Lite – 12,514 (6,063,736) PlayStation 5 – 7,186 (5,193,843) Switch – 4,797 (19,902,018) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,571 (853,500) Xbox Series S – 311 (318,908) Xbox Series X – 288 (307,270) PlayStation 4 – 37 (7,928,477)

