Trials of Mana is Now Available for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass

Square Enix has announced Trials of Mana is now available for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass.

View the Xbox announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Trials of Mana is the 3D remake of the hit classic RPG released in 1995 as Seiken Densetsu 3.

This daring tale of overcoming the tests of fate has been given new life! Experience the beloved adventure fully modernized with graphic improvements, character voiceover support, a remastered soundtrack and a new episode which you can experience after the ending, in addition to an ability system and a new class that reconstructs the character levelling system plus more active battles!

This overlapping story of interwoven destinies changes depending on who you choose as your main character and companions! Will these young adventurers be able to use the power of mana to save the world from the brink of destruction?

When the world was shrouded in darkness, the Mana Goddess drew forth the Sword of Mana to smite the eight Benevodons, monsters of destruction. She sealed the horrors inside the eight Mana Stones, bringing the realm back from the brink. Weakened from rebuilding the world, the Goddess changed herself into a tree and fell into a deep sleep for many years. However, the forces of evil soon sought to free the Benevodons to gain control of the world. They started a terrible war to further their plot and destabilize the kingdoms. Peace was at an end. Mana itself began to disappear from the world and the Mana Tree started to wither…

Revamped 3D Graphics

Trials of Mana is a full 3D remake of the third game in the Mana series, originally released in Japan as Seiken Densetsu 3. The entire game has been fully rebuilt from the ground up with modern 3D graphics.

Pick Your Party

Players can choose their favorite protagonist and two companions from six different characters. The story will play out in different ways depending on the combination of the protagonist and companions in the party.

Battles and Character Growth

Will you go for light or darkness? Create different character types with the class change system! Character growth has been re-worked, adding in a new “abilities” mechanic and a fourth class for each character, to expand the breadth of customization. Build the party you want to enjoy a thrilling battle system with expanded action gameplay.

Music

New arrangements for a total of 60 music tracks, overseen by composer Kikuta Hiroki. It is also possible to switch between the original and arranged soundtracks freely.

