All You Need is Help is Out Now for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, Xbox One, PC, and Game Pass

posted 3 hours ago

Developer Q-Games announced the Cooperative puzzle game All You Need is Help is now available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store for $19.99, as well as for Xbox Game Pass.

View the launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Brought to you by Q-Games, the creators behind such classics as PixelJunk Monsters and PixelJunk Shooter, this innovative cooperative multiplayer game introduces a fresh new way to play with your friends.

Dive into a quirky multiplayer cooperative puzzle game where adorable, fluffy cube-shaped creatures collaborate to reach their goals.

These creatures, each oddly shaped, jostle against each other to help solve puzzles together.

When in trouble, shout "HELP!" and friends will surely come to your aid. With everyone’s strength, turn friendships into friend-shapes!

Multiplayer Cooperative Play: Teamwork Is Key Across All Skill Levels

The game’s intuitive, straightforward controls mean that anyone can jump right in. You’ll control creatures that are shaped differently as you progress through each level, to clear challenges. Although these creatures can move around freely, they cannot rotate, necessitating the need for teamwork to solve the puzzles. Join forces to overcome obstacles and reach your goals together!

Enjoy Playing Online with Unique Voices

The simple controls allow the creatures to express various voices based on their situations. By using the voice feature, you can enjoy lively gaming sessions with distant friends as if they were right next to you.

Cooperative Play, Combined Local and Online

Whether you prefer playing locally or online, the game supports four players in any configuration. This cooperative-centric game is designed for enjoyment across generations—from children to grandparents—making it perfect for family and friends.

