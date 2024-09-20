PS5 Best-Seller in the UK in August, GTAV Best-Selling Game - Sales

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the UK in August, according to GfK Entertainment data reported by GamesIndustry. Sales for the PS5 are up four percent month-on-month and down 57 percent year-on-year.

The Xbox Series X|S retook second place with August sales nearly the same as in July and down 22 percent compared to last year. The Nintendo Switch had to settle for third place with sales dipping 10 month-on-month and falling 30 percent compared to last year.

Overall, there were just under 75,000 video game consoles sold (GfK panel data) in the UK in August 2024. This is down three percent month-on-month and down 45 percent year-on-year.

GSD data shows there were 1.74 million games sold in August 2024, which is down 1.5 percent year-on-year. 75 percent of games sold from major publishers were sold digitally, which is up 10 percent compared to last year.

Grand Theft Auto V is up one spot to first place, while Grand Theft Auto Online re-entered the top 10 in fourth place.

2K Games had four games in the top 10 this week. Borderlands 3 came in third place, New Tales From The Borderlands came in sixth place, Mafia Trilogy came in ninth place, and WWE 2K24 is in 10th place.

Madden NFL 25 was the best-selling new release as it debuted all the way down in 41st place. Sales are down 31.5 percent compared to last year's entry.

The TimeSplitters games re-entered the charts due to a PlayStation release with additional trophy support. TimeSplitters 2 came in 218th place, TimeSplitters: Future Perfect took 229th place, and the original TimeSplitters came in at 326th place.

The Doom + Doom 2 remasters came in at 241st place, while Concord took 261st place before it was pulled from sale.

There were over 516,774 accessories and add-on products sold in the UK in August, which is down 4.5 percent compared to July and is down 9.6 percent year-over-year.

The PlayStation Portal was the best-selling accessory in terms of revenue, while it came in sixth in terms of units sold.

The DualSense controller was the best-selling accessory in terms of units sold. The DualSense White controller is the best-selling accessory of the year to date, followed by the DualSense Midnight Black controller.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in the UK in August 2024 (Digital + Physical):

Position Title 1 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 2 Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) 3 Borderlands 3 (2K Games) 4 Grand Theft Auto Online (Rockstar) 5 EA Sports FC 24 (EA) 6 New Tales From The Borderlands (2K Games) 7 Elden Ring (Bandai Namco) 8 Titanfall 2 (EA) 9 Mafia Trilogy (2K Games) 10 WWE 2K24 (2K Games) GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via PC digital stores, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, CD Projekt, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Kepler, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Tencent, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

