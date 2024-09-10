Action Platformer Cobra: The Awakening Announced for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher Microids and developer Magic Pockets have announced action platformer, Cobra: The Awakening, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. It will launch in 2025.

Play as Cobra, the space pirate, in an action platformer adapted from the famous anime series. Along with Lady Armaroid, your loyal partner, and equipped with your iconic Psychogun, you must solve a mysterious threat hanging over the entire universe.

Travel from planet to planet to save three enigmatic sisters, whose fate is tied up with a fabulous treasure sought by the Pirate Guild.

You will need to shrewdly use Cobra’s weapons and gadgets to defeat your enemies and complete the levels filled with obstacles and traps, which will be no pushover for our space rogue.

A Faithful Adaptation

Space Adventure Cobra: The Awakening is the first video-game adaptation of Cobra on modern platforms. It covers the first 12 episodes of the famous anime series, remaining true to its spirit with the moments of bravery and humor that made it so special.

A Thrilling Science-Fiction World

Immerse yourself in this amazing science-fiction space opera world as you embark on your adventure as a fearsome, charismatic hero. Over the course of this epic journey, you will cross paths with colorful characters like the Royal Sisters and the terrifying Crystal Bowie—Cobra’s nemesis.

An Action and Platform Crossover

Visit a multitude of exotic planets across levels filled with traps that will test your skills to the limit. With Cobra’s superhuman abilities, you will need to relentlessly run, jump and climb, and make sure you use all the means at your disposal to take out your enemies.

Equipped to the Nines

Master Cobra’s iconic weapons, such as the awesome Psychogun and the Colt Python 77, to destroy the opponents on your heels, as well as his famous gadgets like the cigar and the grappling hook. You will need all of your arsenal to defeat the powerful bosses standing in your way.

Solo and Multiplayer Modes

Explore story mode by choosing from the three difficulty levels, allowing veterans of the genre to take on a challenge worthy of their skills, while those who simply want to enjoy the story can play without major obstacles. You can also try to escape your enemies in a two-player cooperative mode.

