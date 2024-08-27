Neva Releases October 15 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Nomada Studio announced Neva will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on October 15.

Neva depicts the moving tale of a young woman, Alba, and her lifelong bond with a magnificent wolf as they embark on a thrilling adventure through a dying world.

Following a traumatic encounter with dark forces, Alba finds herself bound to a curious, mischievous wolf cub. Working together, the pair will help each other overcome increasingly dangerous situations.

The wolf will grow and mature over time—as will Alba’s relationship with it as they traverse this cursed, decaying world.

Building on what Nomada Studio achieved with GRIS, Neva will feature platforming, puzzles and combat against monstrous enemies, with a minimal UI, delicate art, high quality traditional animation and haunting music.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

