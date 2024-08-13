OMEGA 6: The Triangle Stars Launches in 2025 for Switch and PC - News

posted 9 hours ago

Clear River Games have announced collaboration with publisher City Connection to release Happymeal and Pleocene's retro-futuristic adventure game OMEGA 6: The Triangle Stars for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam worldwide in 2025.

The game first released for the Switch in Japan in last month.

From the pen of former Nintendo art director turned manga artist, Takaya Imamura, and developers of the Retro Mystery Club series, Happymeal, comes a 16-bit styled retro-future, adventure, infused with RPG elements: OMEGA 6: The Triangle Stars.

Story

Earth, somewhere in the distant future.

Thanks to a technology that extends the average lifespan up to about 400 years, humanity lives comfortably, despite the societal problems associated with an aging populace.

Then, one day, a wormhole appeared suddenly near Mars. Via this phenomenon, Earth saw an influx of aliens and, before anybody realized, all the planet’s major cities were occupied by these migratory extra-terrestrials.

Concerned with this situation, Dr Victor Franklin, a leading researcher on longevity, decides to search for a second Earth. In order to that humanity may thrive once again thrive once their new home was found, he creates two humanoids, Thunder and Kyra, and sends them in on their quest aboard the Omega 6 spacecraft.

And thus began Thunder and Kyla’s long and extraordinary adventures.

A Turbulent Quest for the Ultimate Treasure

Follow the adventures of Thunder and Kyra on their spaceship, Omega 6: two humanoids entrusted with discovering a new planet for the human race to inhabit. But before they find mankind’s new home, they must locate the ultimate treasure in some ancient ruins to pay off… a planetary loan?! Their quest will take them to three different planets, the first planet is Impostar, a planet filled with aliens from all four corners of space. The second planet is Igni, a fiery planet with a harsh environment. The third planet is Froslara, a planet as frozen as its residents are rich. And on every planet, new encounters and incidents await!

Over 100 Aliens! an Adventure Combo-meal of Mystery and Drama!

During your treasure hunt, unexpected encounters await at every turn via random events. You can explore freely while working as a bounty hunter, delivery person, or just shopping for items: how to play is up to you. For the completionists, there’s a gallery to record all the intergalactic rogues you meet, sub-missions, and training where you can battle powerful opponents! Contrary to its name, space is very full!

Battle Rival Treasure Hunters and a Plethora of Aliens in Card-Based Battles!

Treasure attracts trouble, leading to card-based battles with anyone from rival treasure hunters to unknown aliens lurking about. With a set number of cards in your hand, read through your opponent’s strategy and forge a path to absolute victory! Inside your spaceship is a bonsai that bears fruits. Use them to boost your abilities or switch your opponent’s hand with yours. This bonsai also bears Magic Fruits, which will hold tremendous powers, but use them at your own risk!

