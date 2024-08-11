Super Mario Bros. Wonder Tops the Swiss Charts - Sales

/ 359 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Super Mario Bros. Wonder has retaken first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 31st week of 2024.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remained in second place, while EA Sports FC 24 fell two spots to third place. Minecraft is down one spot to fourth place and Super Mario RPG re-entered the top 10 in fifth place.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom remained in sixth place, Nintendo Switch Sports dropped two spots to seventh place, and Pokémon Scarlet & Violet re-entered the charts in eighth place.

There are a total of eight Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10 and two multiplatform titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: Super Mario Bros. Wonder Mario Kart 8 Deluxe EA Sports FC 24 Minecraft Super Mario RPG The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch Sports Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Mario Party Superstars Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles