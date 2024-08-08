Doom + Dom II Announced for All Major Platforms, Includes Extra Content - News

id Software has announced and released Doom + Doom II for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, GOG, and Microsoft Store for $9.99. Users who own Doom or Doom II will get the collection as a free upgrade.

The collection includes the first two Doom games, as well as additional content - TNT: Evilution, The Plutonia Experiment, Master Levels for DOOM II, No Rest for the Living, Sigil, Legacy of Rust, and a new deathmatch pack featuring 25 maps.

Developed by id Software, and originally released in 1993, Doom pioneered and popularized the first-person shooter, setting a standard for all first-person shooter games. The critically acclaimed sequel, Doom II, followed in 1994. Now the definitive, newly enhanced versions of Doom + Doom II are available as a combined product.

Included Content

Doom

Doom II

TNT: Evilution

The Plutonia Experiment

Master Levels for Doom II

II No Rest for the Living

Sigil

Legacy of Rust (a new episode created in collaboration by id Software, Nightdive Studios and MachineGames)

(a new episode created in collaboration by id Software, Nightdive Studios and MachineGames) A new Deathmatch map pack featuring 25 maps

Altogether, there are a total of 187 mission maps and 43 deathmatch maps in Doom + Doom II.

New Enhancements

Online, cross-platform deathmatch and cooperative play for up to 16 players.

cooperative play for up to 16 players. Community-published mod support (PC) with an in-game mod browser.

Choose between the original midi Doom and Doom II soundtracks or the modern IDKFA versions by Andrew Hulshult (including brand-new Doom II recordings).

and II soundtracks or the modern IDKFA versions by Andrew Hulshult (including brand-new II recordings). Improved performance with multithreaded rendering supporting up to 4K resolution and 120 frames per second on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Now on the KEX engine.

BOOM source compatibility makes it possible for hundreds of community-created mods from the past 25 years to be published in-game.

Accessibility options, such as a modern font to improve legibility, high contrast mode, text-to-speech, speech-to-text multiplayer chat, and more.

multiplayer chat, and more. Translated into eight new languages: Mexican Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Japanese, Korean, Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese.

Existing Enhancements

Upgraded visuals.

Modern controller support.

Weapon carousel for faster weapon switching.

Gyroscopic aiming on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Switch.

Improved mouse and keyboard controls.

Local split-screen deathmatch and cooperative for up to four players.

Featured community mods, including REKKR, Revolution!, Syringe, Double Impact, Arrival, and more! Expect an ever-expanding list of single player mods to be added by the community modders.

60 frames per second and native 16:9 support—up to 1080p.

Restored original in-game music using original hardware.

Quick Save / Load support.

DeHacked mod support.

About the Included Games

Doom (1993) (Original Version)

The demons came and the marines died…except one. You are the last defense against Hell. Prepare for the most intense battle you’ve ever faced. Experience the complete, original version of the game released in 1993, now with all official content and Episode IV: Thy Flesh Consumed.

Doom II (Original Version)

Hell has invaded Earth, and to save it, you must battle mightier demons with even more powerful weapons. This beloved sequel to the groundbreaking Doom (1993) introduced players to the brutal Super Shotgun, the infamous Icon of Sin boss, and more intense FPS action.

TNT: Evilution

The UAC relocated their experiments to one of the moons of Jupiter. A spaceship, mistaken for a supply vessel, was granted access. But when it got close to the base, demons poured out. All your comrades were slaughtered or zombified. This time it’s not about survival. It’s about revenge.

The Plutonia Experiment

Every effort has been made by the nation’s top scientists to close the seven interdimensional Gates of Hell, but one portal remains open. Alone, you must infiltrate the ravaged base, defeat the demon Gatekeeper, and seal the last Hell portal before the undead take over the world.

Master Levels for Doom II

This expansion includes twenty additional levels, all with the same hell-spawned horrors and action of the base game. Each level was created by independent designers and supervised by id Software.

Sigil

Created by id Software co-founder, John Romero, and released as an episode-sized mod consisting of 18 new maps, Sigil fits in between the timelines of Doom (1993) and Doom II. Baphomet, the gatekeeper of Hell, “glitched the final teleporter with his hidden sigil, whose eldritch power brings you to even darker shores of Hell. You fight through this stygian pocket of evil to confront the ultimate harbingers of Satan, then finally return to become Earth’s savior.”

Legacy of Rust

Created in collaboration by id Software, Nightdive Studios, and MachineGames, Legacy of Rust is the newest episode for Doom , and the first official episode since Doom II to feature new demons and weapons. This 16-map Episode is broken up into two eight-map sections: The Vulcan Abyss and Counterfeit Eden.

