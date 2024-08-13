PS5 and Xbox Series X|S vs PS4 and Xbox One Sales Comparison - June 2024 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 798 Views
The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.
This monthly series compares the combined aligned sales of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with the combined aligned sales of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launched in November 2020, while the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One launched in November 2013. This does mean the holiday periods for the two consoles do lineup.
PS5 and Xbox Series X|S vs PS4 and Xbox One Worldwide:
Gap change in latest month: 621,131 - PS4 & XOne
Gap change over last 12 months: 3,121,675 - PS4 & XOne
Total Lead: 5,033,683 - PS4 & XOne
Total Combined PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Sales: 88,359,841
Total Combined PS4 and Xbox One Sales: 93,393,524
In June 2024, the gap grew in favor of the combined sales of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One when compared to the aligned launch of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in the last month by 0.62 million units.
In the last 12 months, the PS4 and Xbox One has sold 3.12 million units more than the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S are currently behind by 5.03 million units.
The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in their first 44 months sold a combined 88.36 million units, while the PS4 and Xbox One have sold a combined 93.39 million units. Month 44 is June 2024 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, while for the PS4 and Xbox One it is June 2017.
The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One have sold a combined 175.14 million units. The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S are 86.78 million units behind lifetime sales of the PS4 and Xbox One.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Still a bit early, but there's a chance that this gen won't be able to outsell gen 8 nor gen 7 (only PS + Xbox).
Very true but this gen is very different from all other gens. This is the first time that almost all the most played games are still playable on PS4Xbox one. It's why PS still has so many MAUs on PS4. I think it will eventually outsell it but it will take longer to do it. For PS that is I don't think Xbox will be able to do it.
I think it depends on when the next gen of consoles launches. If the PS6 and Nextbox launch in 2027, I am starting to think that the twins selling less than gen 7/8 is likely. If the PS6 and nextbox launch in 2028 it could leg out a victory.
Yea this is also true. Honestly though I think because of these GAAS games that focusing on MAU's is more important. Things on consoles will be more like PC where some people still have the older GPUs. Some have upgraded to the latest and some are in the middle. The most important part of owning a platform is getting the 30% cut from all sales. Whether someone is paying for their game/mtx on PS4/PS5/PS6 I don't think really matters to Sony.