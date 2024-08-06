Five Nights at Freddy's: Secret of the Mimic Announced - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Steel Wool Studios has announced Five Nights at Freddy's: Secret of the Mimic.

"To see the future sometimes you need to understand the past," reads description to the teaser trailer. "A brand new original nightmare in the Five Nights at Freddy's universe!"

View the teaser trailer below:

