Xbox Revenue Jumps 44% Year-on-Year, Hardware Revenue Falls 42%

Microsoft has released its earnings report for the fourth quarter of the 2024 fiscal year, which ended up June 30, 2024.

Xbox gaming revenue increased by 44 percent year-on-year. This includes "48 points of net impact from the Activision acquisition." This is inline with the forecast, which was to see growth in the low to mid 40s percent.

Xbox content & services revenue increased 61 percent compared to the same quarter a year ago. This includes "58 points of net impact from the Activision acquisition." This is slightly better than the forecast, which was to see growth in the high 50s percent.

Xbox hardware revenue fell 42 percent compared to a year ago. This is inline with expectations, which was to see a decline year-on-year.

For the entire 2024 fiscal year, Xbox gaming generated $21.50 billion. This is up from $15.47 billion in 2023.

Overall, Microsoft reported for the quarter GAAP revenue was up 15 percent year-over-year to $64.73 billion and net income was up 10 percent to $22.04 billion. For the entire fiscal year, Microsoft reported GAAP revenue was up 16 percent year-over-year to $245.12 billion and net income was up 22 percent to $88.14 billion.

