Plaion to Publish Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Developer Skydance New Media announced the upcoming narrative-driven action-adventure game, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, will be published by Plaion when it launches in 2025.

"We are proud to partner with Skydance Games and industry legend Amy Hennig on what is one of the most anticipated AAA games currently in development," said Plaion CEO Klemens Kundratitz. "This partnership between two ambitious independent companies is a testament to Plaion's ongoing mission to become a global force in video game publishing."

Skydance Games co-president Julian Beak added, "We believe Plaion is the perfect publishing partner for the multiplatform, worldwide release of Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra. For our studio’s debut title, we’re crafting an original Marvel story directed by Amy Hennig. We’re thrilled to have found a global publisher that shares our ambitious vision for the project."

Marvel Games head Haluk Mentes stated, "Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is an exquisite and bold take on some of our most beloved and timeless characters. The world-class development talent of Skydance Games and global publishing capabilities of Plaion are an excellent team-up to ensure we deliver on the massive promise this game has. We’re excited to collaborate and bring Marvel 1943 to players around the world."

