Former Chibi-Robo! Developers Announce Spiritual Successor koROBO - News

Developer Tiny Wonder Studio has announced spiritual successor to the Chibi-Robo! series called koROBO. It is an action adventure game in development for consoles and PC. Kickstarter and Campfire campaigns will be launching soon.

The developer is made up of key developers that previously worked on the Chibi-Robo! series.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

koROBO is an action adventure game follows the story of a pint-sized robot named koROBO and his owner, Tom, a young boy who receives koROBO as a gift from his father on his 10th birthday. Players step into the tiny but mighty shoes of koROBO, embarking on a thrilling and heartfelt journey that starts in Tom’s room and unfolds into a world-changing adventure.

Story

Sometimes it takes the smallest hero to fulfill the greatest destiny!

Somewhere in the borough of Brocklyn, nestled within the urban jungle of New Yock City, Tom and his mother are celebrating his 10th birthday. When a wrapped present arrives from his estranged father, Tom rips through it, excited to see what’s inside.

What he finds is not the coolest and latest in tiny household robo tech, but some knockoff model. koROBO?

But before long, koROBO is cleaning the home, helping Tom with his homework, and even playing games and reading comics with him like a brother. What will koROBO’s arrival have in store for Tom, his family and perhaps, the world?

koROBO‘s story unfolds inside Tom’s family apartment in Brocklyn, New Yock. Players take on the role of the pint-sized hero. As koROBO, they will help out the family, perform tasks around the home, meet the many denizens that inhabit the apartment building, and defend Tom and those he loves from a mysterious enemy… that can travel through space-time?

