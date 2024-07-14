Elden Ring Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

/ 432 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Elden Ring has remained in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending July 7, 2024.

Grand Theft Auto V remained in second place, EA Sports FC 24 is up one spot to third place, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War is up two spots to fourth place, and Hogwarts Legacy remained in fifth place.

Battlefield V re-entered the charts in sixth place, Red Dead Redemption 2 is up one spot to seventh place, and Sid Meier's Civilization VI re-entered in eighth place. NBA 2K24 fell from third to ninth place and Batman: Arkham Knight rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Elden Ring Grand Theft Auto V EA Sports FC 24 Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Hogwarts Legacy Battlefield V Red Dead Redemption 2 Sid Meier's Civilization VI NBA 2K24 Batman: Arkham Knight

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles