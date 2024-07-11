Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed Releases on October 18 for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher Outright Games and developer aheartfulofgames announced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 18 for $39.99 / £34.99 / €39.99.

Based on Paramount Pictures’ recent blockbuster film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, the new trailer oozes non-stop action from everyone’s favorite heroes in a half shell, showcasing the acclaimed 3D-meets-2D art style in an immersive New York City. With action-packed combat, hilarious teen spirit, and a whole load of pizza, get ready to team up with Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo as they go head-to-head against all new mutants in this original story-driven 3D brawler / platformer.

Discover who’s behind the new threat causing unrest as players slide into the sewers and speed through the streets of New York in a variety of high-energy missions. Uniquely hone each of the Turtles’ abilities in a powerful new skill tree by racking up combat XP and level up ally friendships to unlock new exciting locations to explore.

Meet familiar faces like Master Splinter, April, Bebop, Rocksteady, and more, as players take control of the four masked heroes; each with their own unique combat playstyle. With an engaging, all-new storyline that follows the events of the movie, embark on an adrenaline-fueled adventure in solo mode or up to two-player cooperative play as the brothers battle to keep their newfound happiness and pursue their dreams of attending a regular high school.

As the city declares a curfew, skate through the streets, grind on rails, and zipline between buildings amid a dynamic night and day cycle which brings the colorful essence of New York to life. Players can discover an array of collectibles hidden across the graffitied city as they wreak havoc in dynamic brawls, dodge incoming trains, and immerse themselves in the gang’s interactive world like never before.

Infused with the Turtles’ infectious humor, the upcoming game is set to see the return of Nicolas Cantu voicing Leonardo, Brady Noon as Raphael, Micah Abbey as Donatello, and Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo as the movie cast reprise their roles as the titular Turtles. Also set to delight fans of the film, lead character designer Woodrow White lends his acclaimed art style to the game as he conjures up a new breed of mutants in his iconic manner.

