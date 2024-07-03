ANTRO Releases in 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 353 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Ppublisher Selecta Play and developer Gatera Studio announced 2.5D action puzzle platformer, ANTRO, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in 2025.

"The exciting blend of action, puzzles and platforming with urban music makes for a really thrilling gameplay experience, so for us, ANTRO was a title we really wanted to help bring to market," said Selecta Play head of gaming Javi Puertas. "Working with the talented team at Gatera Studio has been a great experience and we can’t wait to share more news on the release of ANTRO in the coming weeks."

View the teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

After The Collapse, only one percent of humankind survived and was forced to take refuge underground. Under the old city of Barcelona stands ANTRO, a dirty and dark hole divided into geographical strata. The inhabitants of the lowest levels fight for survival by working forced labor, while the ones in the higher levels rule over the new underground world.

ANTRO’s government has become a totalitarian system, handing power over to a corporation based on technological overproduction and the automation of sectors known as La Cupula. Freedom of speech has been censored, art and music are forbidden, and a rebellion seems to be coming to life inside the den in which they’re living.

Journey through the most remote places in the underground metropolis of ANTRO, and join the protagonist, Nittch, as you embark on a mission to deliver a package to a mysterious, unknown recipient. While you’re at it, how about overthrowing the totalitarian government of La Cupula? Play with urban music in a thrilling adventure full of action, puzzles and 2.5D platforming.

Explore ANTRO to the rhythm of hip-hop, drill, R&B, and electronic music, and move around the city overcoming obstacles in your way, be it by resolving puzzles or traversing the environment using parkour. But be prepared to run at full speed, as the pursuits in ANTRO are plentiful and both you and the scenario will move in synchrony with the music. But remember: the enemy is always lurking.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles