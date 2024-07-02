Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana Headed West in Early 2025 for PS5, PS4, and Switch - News

Publishers XSEED Games and Marvelous Europe announced Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch in the Americas and Europe in early 2025.

The game is currently available in Japan for the PS5, PS4, and Switch.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana brings the RPG classic, originally released under the title Ys III: Wanderers From Ys, then later re-released as Ys: The Oath in Felghana, to modern platforms with improved visuals while retaining the action RPG’s core gameplay and charm.

Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana follows thrill-seeking protagonist Adol and his blue-haired companion Dogi as they return to Dogi’s homeland of Felghana. The eight years they’ve been away have not been kind to the lands which are now filled with roaming monsters, a newly active volcano, and a greedy new overlord extorting the suffering residents. While Dogi seeks help from his former master, Adol remains to help the locals, only to find himself embroiled in a world of conspiracies and ancient legacies.

With remastered high-definition visuals and music, the epic adventure has never looked or sounded better. Additional features include multiple versions of the sweeping soundtrack, accessibility options, and brand-new character illustrations, making Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana the definitive edition of the acclaimed masterpiece.

Classic RPG Excitement Remastered

Experience the old-school action RPG combat the Ys series is known for, with added difficulty options and quality-of-life enhancements like “Turbo” mode, as you fight your way through a memorable fantasy world.

Refined Visual Variety

Ys Memoire features all-new “Refined” character illustrations throughout the game, but players who want the original experience can switch to the “Classic” versions at a whim.

A Silent Protagonist No Longer

Newly recorded voice acting for Adol Christin, including an opening narration that sets the stage for adventure, gives new depth and gravitas to the famous hero.

A Sweeping Soundtrack Reborn

Well-regarded for its outstanding soundtrack, this version features three different iterations of the epic score (Original, PC-8801, and X68000) for players to choose from, all remastered in high-quality audio.

