Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster Releases September 19 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Capcom has announced Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster will launch digitally for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on September 19.

The standard edition is priced at $49.99, while a Digital Deluxe Edition will also be available for $59.99 that includes five costumes and background music packs based on multiple Capcom franchises. Pre-orders include three costumes and background packs.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Dead Rising returns with modern graphics!

More than just a remaster, this Deluxe Remaster is a full graphical overhaul of the first game in zombie-slaughtering action game series Dead Rising.

This remaster has also been fully voiced, supports auto-saves, and has various other quality-of-life features.

Witness the unmatched mayhem and freedom for yourself!

Story

One day, the peaceful town of Willamette, Colorado, found itself put under quarantine by the U.S. army.

Frank West, a freelance journalist, smells a scoop and finds his way into the only shopping mall in town.

Unfortunately, the mall had turned into a living hell, crawling with countless zombies.

Help will arrive in 72 hours, so it’s up to him to find out the truth behind this incident before it’s too late!

Realistic Graphics Reborn Through RE ENGINE!

All of the graphics, including the characters and environments, have been renewed, and greatly improved over the original.

Character’s facial expressions, material textures, and blood spatter all look much more realistic.

Overwhelming hordes of zombies fill the screen with completely remade graphics!

Smoother and Friendlier to Play!

The gameplay of the original remains intact, but there are various quality-of-life improvements, such as auto-saving, revamped controls, improved user interface, and many other details.

The game is now also fully voiced for improved immersion.

Spend 72 Hours the Way You Want!

The game takes place in a giant shopping mall.

Use regular weapons like guns and baseball bats, or use daily household objects. Anything goes when it comes to survival!

survival! Rescue other survivors, and try out some new clothes while you’re at it.

Just remember that under these extreme circumstances, it’s not just zombies, but psychopaths you’ll have to deal with as well. Who poses the biggest threat, zombies or humans!?

Let Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster take you to Zombie Paradise!



Use anything and everything to combat hordes of zombies and get the scoop when #DRDR launches digitally on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam on September 19!



🧟 https://t.co/JJuzILPn48 pic.twitter.com/VcE8USuxPx — Dead Rising (@DeadRising) July 1, 2024

