Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Debuts in 1st on the UK Retail Charts

posted 3 hours ago

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending June 29, 2024.

Launch sales for Luigi's Mansion 2 HD was enough for it to be the second biggest launch for the Switch of 2024, behind Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble debuted outside the top 10 in 16th place.

EA Sports FC 24 is down one spot to second place, while Hogwarts Legacy remained in third place. Elden Ring is up 11 spots to fourth place, while the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree expansion in its second week is down four spots to sixth place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Minecraft are down one spot each to fifth and seventh places, respectively. Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is down three spots to eighth place, Grand Theft Auto V is down two spots to ninth place, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD - NEW EA Sports FC 24 Hogwarts Legacy Elden Ring Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Minecraft Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Grand Theft Auto V Super Mario Bros. Wonder

