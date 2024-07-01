Palworld Developer Pocketpair Has Not Received a Complaint From The Pokemon Company - News

The Pokemon Company in January of this year following the release of Palworld issued a statement that it intends to "investigate and take appropriate measures" for any possible infringement of the Pokémon intellectual property rights.

Pocketpair CEO Takuro Mizobe has told Game File that The Pokemon Company has not issued an complaint to the studio.

"Nothing at all," said Mizobe (via IGN). "Nintendo and the Pokemon Company didn’t say anything to us. Of course I love Pokémon and respect it. I grew up with it, in my generation."

Mizobe has also recently stated a potential Nintendo Switch port of Palworld might be difficult due to the specs of the device.

Palworld has sold over 15 million units on PC via Steam and has surpassed 10 million players on Xbox as of February 22. Overall, the game has surpassed 25 million players.

Palworld released in Early Access on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on January 19.

