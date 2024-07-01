Palworld Developer Pocketpair Has Not Received a Complaint From The Pokemon Company - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 12 hours ago / 3,206 Views
The Pokemon Company in January of this year following the release of Palworld issued a statement that it intends to "investigate and take appropriate measures" for any possible infringement of the Pokémon intellectual property rights.
Pocketpair CEO Takuro Mizobe has told Game File that The Pokemon Company has not issued an complaint to the studio.
"Nothing at all," said Mizobe (via IGN). "Nintendo and the Pokemon Company didn’t say anything to us. Of course I love Pokémon and respect it. I grew up with it, in my generation."
Mizobe has also recently stated a potential Nintendo Switch port of Palworld might be difficult due to the specs of the device.
Palworld has sold over 15 million units on PC via Steam and has surpassed 10 million players on Xbox as of February 22. Overall, the game has surpassed 25 million players.
Palworld released in Early Access on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on January 19.
Some designs are somewhat like pokemon,
Don't know why gamefreak or the pokemon company not doing anything about it lol
I'm sure they had lawyers look into what they would be able to do. If the lawyers told them that the case wouldn't be an easy enough win I doubt they would do anything about it.
It's much better for them to either make a partnership or observe what it is that makes this game so popular and integrate those ideas if they fit.
There is nothing that GameFreak or Nintendo can realisticaly do against it, nor any reason to. If they say "some of the pals look like pokemon", then they will say they drew inspiration from the same sources and that there's only so many ways to draw a sheep or a mouse. If they complain about the mechanics being similar, they will that there are dozens of other catch'em alls GF or Nintendo ever bothered to go against (and mechanics cannot be really be hoarded that way anyway). And all the while, Nintendo and GameFreak would be publicly bullying the small creator, drowning in negative feedback while Palworld would be swimming in good PR and advertisement.