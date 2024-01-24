The Pokemon Company 'Intends to Investigate' Palworld Over Possible IP Infringement - News

posted 3 hours ago

The Pokemon Company has issued a statement regarding Palworld and the potential intellectual property infringement with the game.

"We have received many inquiries regarding another company’s game released in January 2024," said The Pokemon Company in a statement. "We have not granted any permission for the use of Pokémon intellectual property or assets in that game. We intend to investigate and take appropriate measures to address any acts that infringe on intellectual property rights related to the Pokémon.

"We will continue to cherish and nurture each and every Pokémon and its world, and work to bring the world together through Pokémon in the future."

The Pokemon Company doesn't mention Palworld by name, however, a game released in January 2024 that might have infringed on intellectual property rights related to the Pokémon indicates they are talking about Palworld.

