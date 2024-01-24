The Pokemon Company 'Intends to Investigate' Palworld Over Possible IP Infringement - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 662 Views
The Pokemon Company has issued a statement regarding Palworld and the potential intellectual property infringement with the game.
"We have received many inquiries regarding another company’s game released in January 2024," said The Pokemon Company in a statement. "We have not granted any permission for the use of Pokémon intellectual property or assets in that game. We intend to investigate and take appropriate measures to address any acts that infringe on intellectual property rights related to the Pokémon.
"We will continue to cherish and nurture each and every Pokémon and its world, and work to bring the world together through Pokémon in the future."
The Pokemon Company doesn't mention Palworld by name, however, a game released in January 2024 that might have infringed on intellectual property rights related to the Pokémon indicates they are talking about Palworld.
How about stop being lazy and not take the Pokemon IP for granted and actually try to make a proper Pokemon experience like Palworld?
They own the Pokemon IP, they can do whatever they want with it. It's the fandom they should not be taking for granted. Sorry to be splitting hairs but this detail is important.
They own the IP, they don't have a right to sales if the customers don't want to.
I highly doubt there is any copyright infringement. Pretty much all of the designs I have seen are different enough to be safe under law, just like earlier Pokemon-like games such as TemTem and Nexomon.
How about instead of harassing your competition, you take a look at what your competition is doing right? Take an analytical look at Palworld and try and learn why people like it so much, so that you can improve future Pokemon games. Because let's face it, right now, looking at user reviews, Palworld with it's 93% positive feedback on Steam has been better received by gamers than any Pokemon game since Pokemon Platinum, and Palworld user reviews are lightyears above the last 2 main series generations in particular, Sword/Shield and Scarlet/Violet, with only Legends Arceus user scores coming close to Palworld out of the Nintendo Switch Pokemon games.
I wouldn't sue them for the Pokemon ripoffs, but id be questioning the Zelda mechanics and Temperature gauge stolen directly from BOTW?
I mean if Nintendo wants to try and sue over that they can, but I doubt they have those mechanics trademarked, as far as I know they don't trademark gameplay mechanics, like say Warner Bros did with their Nemesis system.
But this is Pokemon Company releasing this statement, not Nintendo, they are separate entities with Nintendo only owning a partial share of Pokemon Company afaik.
Pretty sure Nintendo did patent some kind of gameplay mechanic from TotK just last year. So it is entirely possible, but I don't think it's probable.
They used AI for their designs and there is a lot of evidence that AI directly stole aspects of many designs.
If they go to court for this, they'd have to explain why the myriad of other Catch'em All - Pokémon clones were left alone (and in some cases allowed on Nintendo platforms).
Yep, makes it look like they are only targeting this one because it made alot more money than the others like TemTem and Nexomon.
Because they didn't steal art using AI and not like Pokemon invented the formula. Shin Megami Tensei existed before it.