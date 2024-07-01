Elden Ring: Shadow of The Erdtree Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

/ 165 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Elden Ring: Shadow of The Erdtree has debuted in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending June 23, 2024.

There were three Dragon Age games in the top 10 this week with Dragon Age: Inquisition in third place, Dragon Age II in fourth place, and Dragon Age: Origins in seventh place.

Grand Theft Auto V remained in second place, while Grand Theft Auto Online re-entered the top 10 in fifth place. EA Sports FC 24 and Hogwarts Legacy fell three spots to sixth and eighth places, respectively. Sid Meier's Civilization VI fell from first to ninth place and Back 4 Blood rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Elden Ring: Shadow of The Erdtree - NEW Grand Theft Auto V Dragon Age: Inquisition Dragon Age II Grand Theft Auto Online EA Sports FC 24 Dragon Age: Origins Hogwarts Legacy Sid Meier's Civilization VI Back 4 Blood

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles