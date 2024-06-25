Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed Releases September 24 for All Major Platforms - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 471 Views
Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Purple Lamp Studios announced Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on September 24 for $59.99 / £49.99 / €59.99.
View the release date reveal trailer below:
Read details on the game below:
Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed brings the magic of Disney to life in a vibrant 3D platformer. This beautiful remake sends Mickey Mouse on an epic journey through Wasteland, a realm of forgotten Disney characters. As Mickey, you will dive into a fantastical world and, armed with paint and thinner, shape your adventure and the fate of this alternate world.
Every stroke of your magic brush matters! Use paint to restore beauty and harmony or thinner to alter your environment and uncover hidden secrets. Your choices influence Mickey’s destiny and change the outcome of this artistic odyssey. Will you become the epic hero Wasteland needs?
Encounter various iconic characters like Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, Walt Disney’s first creation, as you travel between lands in Wasteland. Collect virtual Disney pins, tackle creative challenges, and uncover secrets, all while exploring classic platforming levels inspired by animated films and shorts.
Originally envisioned by Warren Spector, reimagined by Purple Lamp, Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed employs state-of-the-art visuals and improved controls to breathe new life into a beloved classic. Experience new movement skills for Mickey, such as dash, ground pound and sprinting. The game’s compelling story makes it an unforgettable adventure for long-time fans and newcomers alike. Join Mickey Mouse and unravel the mysteries of Wasteland in this homage to Disney’s legacy.
Features:
- Explore a reimagined Wasteland, full of Disney’s timeless characters and stories.
- Wield the magic brush: Paint to create, thinner to alter. Every choice shapes your story.
- Meet Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, Disney’s original star, in a rich, narrative-driven world.
- Enjoy advanced gameplay with new abilities and enhanced visuals in a classic setting.
- Mickey has new moves such as dash, ground pound and sprinting.
- High replayability with multiple endings based on your unique playstyle and decisions.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
So, legit question, how come it's THQ releasing this? I know Disney Interactive are no longer a thing but with you'd think with all their money and the definitely interest they seem to now have with games, even if it's mostly on the Marvel side of things. You'd think it would be better for Disney to control and publish some of the own stuff.
Unless they really do move to an licence model for their games. Never actually putting themselves at risk and just selling/licencing characters for other people to use letting them do the world while Disney gain a margin of profits. Disney baffle me sometimes when it comes to their gaming division.
I don't know the exact answer, but I'd say simply that making a game studio is hard. Just because a company is big and has a lot of money doesn't mean they're going to be easily able to establish a profitable gaming division. Lots of people, including Disney, have failed to do that. It's often easier for a company that is focussed on doing one thing to do that then to try to incorporate that function into an already massive company.
If Disney Interactive was not viable, then that shows that handling all of your games inhouse may not be the best strategy. As for LucasArts, it was something that existed before Disney bought Lucas Films, and assuming the plan was to handle everything through Disney interactive, there was definitely no sense in keeping them around. They certainly didn't need two separate in house gaming publishers. If they'd known Disney Interactive would fail, they might have done things differently, but of course, hindsight is 20/20.
Had been tempted to try the original recently but held off do to what I heard about the game’s camera. Hoping the remaster addresses that issue.