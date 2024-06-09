F1 24 Debuts in 1st Place on the Australian Charts - Sales

F1 24 has debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending June 2, 2024.

Grand Theft Auto V remained in second place, NBA 2K24 is up three spots to third place, and Red Dead Redemption 2 re-entered the top 10 in fourth place. EA Sports FC 24 is up from 10th to fifth place, while Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door in its second week dropped five spots to six place,

Hogwarts Legacy re-entered the top 10 in seventh place and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III fell four spots to eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

F1 24 - NEW Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K24 Red Dead Redemption 2 EA Sports FC 24 Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Hogwarts Legacy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III It Takes Two Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

