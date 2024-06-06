Naheulbeuk's Dungeon Master Releases July 9 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch - News

/ 526 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Dear Villagers and developer Artefacts Studio announced Naheulbeuk's Dungeon Master will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on July 9.

The game first released for PC via Steam in November 2023.

View the console release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Your mission, should you choose to accept it!

Embody Reivax, the servile (or not) steward of the Dungeon of Naheulbeuk. Years before the first incursion of fearless adventurers, you are tasked to build, develop, and populate the wobbly tower. Above all, try not to upset your master, the evil sorcerer Zangdar. Are you up to the task?

Build

Ascend to days of glory and build the dungeon of your dreams!

Decorate each room with lots of objects and furniture to attract new patrons and employees!

Raise your reputation to new heights to become the world-devious dungeon!

Level up your Tripe adviser reputation to attract new customers to your tavern!

Display your most precious treasures to earn their benefits! Protect them from jealous neighbors!

As you grow, unlock new dungeon levels to expand and diversify!

Recruit

Hire less useless personnel to work, defend, raid, and serve the evil Zangdar.

The world of Naheulbeuk is inhabited by various and unusual species, each with perks and skills—can you manage them?

Manage

Manage the expectations and the needs of your fellow minions to reveal the best or worst of their capabilities!

Upgrade them to improve their workflow and their satisfaction!

Deal with strikes and other acts of insubordination the way you like!

Handle Zangdar frustration to secure your fragile position!

Defend

As your dungeon grows and improves its reputation, defend it against adventurers!

Build treacherous traps and artifices to catch raiders and seal their fate!

Raid

Offense is the best defense—send your minions to loot and raid neighboring dungeons!

Want to eliminate the competition? Send your mercenaries and guards on incursions all around the land of Fangh!

Many factions exists in Naheulbeuk, try not to frustrate them to much or face reprisals!

Produce

Production is key to thriving and achieving a monopoly, so you will need to generate numerous resources to flood the market!

Tools, weapons, compost, intel, astral energy, and more! Stock or sell them to gain advantages!

Use the Crac 40 wisely to prosper!

Unlock the market, giving you access to new items and artifacts!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles