Content Warning Sales Top 2.2 Million Units, Surpasses 8.8 Million Players

posted 3 hours ago

Landfall Games announced the cooperative survival horror game, Content Warning, has sold over 2.2 million units worldwide.

This figure is on top of the 6.6 million players who were able to get the game for free in its first 24 hours of release. That would bring the total player count to over 8.8 million.

Content Warning released for PC via Steam on April 1.

Content Warning has been out for two months and we've reached 2.2 million copies sold - which means over 8.8 million players own the game on Steam! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/xbxyHTkySp — Landfall (@LandfallGames) June 3, 2024

