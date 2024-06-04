Hand Animated JRPG Cricket: Jae's Really Peculiar Game Releases August 15 for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher PM Studios and developer Studio Kumiho announced the hand animated JRPG, Cricket: Jae's Really Peculiar, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on August 15.

Cricket: Jae’s Really Peculiar Game is a funny and heartwarming hand animated JRPG from Studio Kumiho.

After a devastating loss, Jae would do anything to fix the past. Blast off on that quest with your newfound friends on a journey to the gates of Yimmelia, a fabled land on the moon that’s rumored to grant any wish.

This JRPG draws on ideas from genre classics, but with varied new gameplay twists. You’ll explore forests, cities, rock concerts and more, with traversal that is always fun and dynamic; there are no random encounters, while you can dash and charge into objects (and people!) for unique results. How you interact with people will influence game events and combat.

Combat incorporates timed hits, with special combinations as you team up with amazing party members. Build the meter, attack and defend, while unleashing awesome combos for better rewards!

See the World – Traverse forests, explore cities, ruin a rock concert, and crash a fandom convention, all while throwing your JRPG expectations out the window. Experience a modernized take on the genre: no random encounters, a sprint feature, headbutting, and no grinding!

– Traverse forests, explore cities, ruin a rock concert, and crash a fandom convention, all while throwing your JRPG expectations out the window. Experience a modernized take on the genre: no random encounters, a sprint feature, headbutting, and no grinding! The Power of Friendship – Recruit and travel with five new friends, customize your battle experience with six playable characters, and time your attacks to build your meter, ultimately unleashing powerful duo and trio attacks! The better you do in combat, the better the rewards you receive at the end: more XP, more items, more money!

– Recruit and travel with five new friends, customize your battle experience with six playable characters, and time your attacks to build your meter, ultimately unleashing powerful duo and trio attacks! The better you do in combat, the better the rewards you receive at the end: more XP, more items, more money! Be Socially Awkward – Freely interact with NPCs during conversations: stand there and listen to them gab, throw items at them, or just walk away. But remember your actions have consequences—how you treat people in this world affects combat.

– Freely interact with NPCs during conversations: stand there and listen to them gab, throw items at them, or just walk away. But remember your actions have consequences—how you treat people in this world affects combat. Audacious Antics – Consult with your party members about your surroundings, how to beat enemies, or just to check in on your pals. Experience wacky and irreverent conversations and scenarios. You never know what’ll happen next!

– Consult with your party members about your surroundings, how to beat enemies, or just to check in on your pals. Experience wacky and irreverent conversations and scenarios. You never know what’ll happen next! Tasty Tunes – Full, all-new original soundtrack composed by Shane Mesa and Tomoya Tomita.

– Full, all-new original soundtrack composed by Shane Mesa and Tomoya Tomita. Elemelons – Elemelons.

